Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PELAYO, GUSTAVO ADOLFO

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALLRED, JESS ISAIAH

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Obedience to Traffic-Control Device Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WIGGEN, ANDREW GREG

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4680, CASH, $2160, Court: OTHER

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4681, CASH, $2580, Court: OTHER

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4682, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000, 3 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fraud by Check – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



