Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PELAYO, GUSTAVO ADOLFO

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-14 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court

ALLRED, JESS ISAIAH

Age: 34 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Obedience to Traffic-Control Device
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WIGGEN, ANDREW GREG

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4680, CASH, $2160, Court: OTHER
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4681, CASH, $2580, Court: OTHER
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4682, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000, 3 counts (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fraud by Check – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

