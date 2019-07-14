Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PELAYO, GUSTAVO ADOLFO
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALLRED, JESS ISAIAH
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Obedience to Traffic-Control Device
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WIGGEN, ANDREW GREG
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4680, CASH, $2160, Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4681, CASH, $2580, Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4682, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000, 3 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fraud by Check – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: