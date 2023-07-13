Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 13

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

EADDY, BRITTANY CHRISTIAN

Age: 27 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-13 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11317, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROMERO, JACOB ALONSO

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11316, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

BOOTH, FLOYD JAMES

Age: 53 
Address: CASPER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-12 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11312, CASH, $730, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11313, CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 63 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-12 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KELLY, SEANNA PRAIRIE ROSE

Age: 43 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-12 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

