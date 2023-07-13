Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

EADDY, BRITTANY CHRISTIAN

Age: 27

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11317, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROMERO, JACOB ALONSO

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11316, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



BOOTH, FLOYD JAMES

Age: 53

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11312, CASH, $730, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11313, CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, SEANNA PRAIRIE ROSE

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.