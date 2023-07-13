Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
EADDY, BRITTANY CHRISTIAN
Age: 27
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11317, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROMERO, JACOB ALONSO
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11316, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BOOTH, FLOYD JAMES
Age: 53
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11312, CASH, $730, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11313, CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, SEANNA PRAIRIE ROSE
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
