Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ALEXANDER, DAYQUON KEVIN

Age: 25

Address: KILLEEN, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6599, CASH, $75000, Court: District Court



MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #6596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TURNER, WENDI KATHLEENE

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-07-13

Released: 2020-07-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: OR’D, Bond: #6598, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Sufficient Space For Overtaking Vehicle Status: OR’D, Bond: #6598, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: OR’D, Bond: #6598, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



