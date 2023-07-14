Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MENDOZA RODRIGUEZ, HILARIO RODRIGUEZ

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.