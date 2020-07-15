Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BEHUNIN, SCOTT
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Surveillance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN KE ALOHA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-07-14
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL, LYNAE LEE
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6603, CASH, $535, Court: RS Municipal Court
