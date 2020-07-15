Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 15

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BEHUNIN, SCOTT

Age: 52 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-14 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Stalking – Surveillance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN KE ALOHA

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2020-07-14 
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-17 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HALL, LYNAE LEE

Age: 35 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-14 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6603, CASH, $535, Court: RS Municipal Court

