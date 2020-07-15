Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BEHUNIN, SCOTT

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Stalking – Surveillance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN KE ALOHA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-07-14

Scheduled Release: 2020-07-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, LYNAE LEE

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6603, CASH, $535, Court: RS Municipal Court



