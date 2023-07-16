Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BARRERA RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Improper Lane Usage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11326, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11326, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court



PARR, SKYE DEAN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11325, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.