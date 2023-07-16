Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BARRERA RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 47 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-16 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Improper Lane Usage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11326, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11326, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court

PARR, SKYE DEAN

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-15 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11325, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

