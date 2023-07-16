Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
BARRERA RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Improper Lane Usage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11326, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11326, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court
PARR, SKYE DEAN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11325, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.