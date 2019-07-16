Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MINTON, DUSTIN CARL

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4686, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4686, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAI, BORU

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-15

Released: 2019-07-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4688, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



