Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MINTON, DUSTIN CARL

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-15 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4686, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4686, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAI, BORU

Age: 32 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-15 
Released: 2019-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4688, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

