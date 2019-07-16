Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MINTON, DUSTIN CARL
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4686, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4686, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAI, BORU
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-15
Released: 2019-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4688, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
