Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WISENBAKER, AMBER DAWN

Age: 42

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAES, JUSTIN C

Age: 50

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-15

Released: 2020-07-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6605, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



