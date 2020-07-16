Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WISENBAKER, AMBER DAWN

Age: 42 
Address: EVANSTON, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-15 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAES, JUSTIN C

Age: 50 
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-15 
Released: 2020-07-15 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6605, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

