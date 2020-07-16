Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WISENBAKER, AMBER DAWN
Age: 42
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAES, JUSTIN C
Age: 50
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-15
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6605, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
