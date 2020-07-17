Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER
Age: 32
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PACHECO, KORI DAWN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-16
Released: 2020-07-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6607, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
