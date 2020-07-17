Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER

Age: 32 
Address: CASPER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-16 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PACHECO, KORI DAWN

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-16 
Released: 2020-07-16 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6607, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

