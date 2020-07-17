Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER

Age: 32

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, KORI DAWN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-16

Released: 2020-07-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6607, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: