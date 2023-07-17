Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-07-16
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court
GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11329, CASH, $2350, Court: GR Municipal Court
RICE, BEN LAWRENCE
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-07-16
Released: 2023-07-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11327, CASH, $220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.