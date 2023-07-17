Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-07-16 
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-22 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 63 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-16 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court

GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 22 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-17 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11329, CASH, $2350, Court: GR Municipal Court

RICE, BEN LAWRENCE

Age: 42 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-07-16 
Released: 2023-07-16 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11327, CASH, $220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

