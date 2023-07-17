Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-07-16

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court



GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11329, CASH, $2350, Court: GR Municipal Court



RICE, BEN LAWRENCE

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-07-16

Released: 2023-07-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11327, CASH, $220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



