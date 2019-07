Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FARIES, SHANIA TAYLOR

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4701, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHELTON, KATELYN MARIE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-16

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4700, CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #4699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARDWICK, KELLY DUANE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4698, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-16

Released: 2019-07-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



