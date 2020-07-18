Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6615, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAES, RAYMOND

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6614, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-17

Released: 2020-07-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court



