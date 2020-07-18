Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 18

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6615, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAES, RAYMOND

Age: 64 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6614, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-17 
Released: 2020-07-17 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

Haden Construction; Trusted Quality for More Than 30 Years

Haden Construction; Trusted Quality for More Than 30 Years

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sasha & Shadow

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sasha & Shadow

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 17

Dave Gray – D

Dave Gray – D