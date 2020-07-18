Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6615, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAES, RAYMOND
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6614, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-17
Released: 2020-07-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6611, SURETY OR CASH, $2095, Court: RS Municipal Court
