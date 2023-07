Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11334, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERTSON, CHANDLAR DEE RAY

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11330, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.