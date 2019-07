Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #4716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOMINGUEZ, AUSTIN DAN

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAVE, BAYLIE DONETTA

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-18

Released: 2019-07-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4708, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: #4708, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLARK, SARA JO

Age: 50

Address: GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Booking: 2019-07-18

Released: 2019-07-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4709, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRAMER, BEN ISAAC

Age: 18

Address: TOWNER, ND

Booking: 2019-07-18

Released: 2019-07-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4714, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #4714, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #4714, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #4714, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4714, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: