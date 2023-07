Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MARES, MISTY ROSE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COFFEY, HEATHER PAULINE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #11348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AYALA, JESUS

Age: 35

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11346, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RICH, KIRT ROBERT

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUENO, AMANDA RAE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11340, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11341, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court



CUNNINGHAM, AUBREY LEE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11343, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-17

Released: 2023-07-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11334, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAY, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-18

Released: 2023-07-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11339, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.