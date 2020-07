Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CAMACHO, JAIME GUADALUPE

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #6621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Signals by Hand and Arm or Signal Lamps – Signal Lamps Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #6621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Entering or Crossing Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #6621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DELAURENTIS, JASON ROBERT

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEHAR, JUSTIN JAMES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #6619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #6619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLORES HERNANDEZ, MAURICIO

Age: 33

Address: SAN JOSE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: