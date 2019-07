Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MALONE, QUYNN ROSE

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4614, CASH, $355, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMPBELL, IAN SCOTT

Age: 48

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



THAYER, DALE PATRICK

Age: 48

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HARNER, NICHOLSON DEAN

Age: 23

Address: STATE COLLEGE, PA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4610, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



DURAN, QUINN ADAM

Age: 28

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



OSBOURNE, WALTER

Age: 58

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HUGHS, JACOB GENE

Age: 26

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



EELLS, PAUL BRIAN

Age: 32

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4609, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



SANDERS, JEREMY TOM

Age: 43

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LUGO, MARCO ANTONIO

Age: 23

Address: ARAPAHOE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SUN RHODES, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 65

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Criminal Entry (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



FLUCKIGER, JODY LEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – < $1000, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EVANS, JORDAN ANDREW

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALKER, DOUGLAS CARLTON

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-02

Released: 2019-07-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4605, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court



JORDAN, WESLEY MARK

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-02

Released: 2019-07-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4607, CASH, $450, Court: RS Municipal Court

Insurance Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered Insurance Card (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4607, CASH, $450, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4607, CASH, $450, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAUTALA, BERNARD MATTHEW

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-02

Released: 2019-07-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4612, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



