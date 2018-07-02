Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-07-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEOPLES, MELISSA ARLENE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-07-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2453, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

