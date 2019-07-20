Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SMITH, FLOYD ALLEN

Age: 57 
Address: LANTRY, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-20 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VENSOR, TOMMY GENE

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-20 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

OSBORNE, TYSON DELOY

Age: 24 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MORROW, MIRANDA MAE

Age: 28 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-19 
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON

Age: 22 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

AMMONS, ANTONIO DEWYNE

Age: 52 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4719, CASH, $1465, Court: GR Municipal Court

COOK, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-07-19 
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

WHEELOCK, DENNIS LEE

Age: 38 
Address: PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

