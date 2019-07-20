Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SMITH, FLOYD ALLEN
Age: 57
Address: LANTRY, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VENSOR, TOMMY GENE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
OSBORNE, TYSON DELOY
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORROW, MIRANDA MAE
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AMMONS, ANTONIO DEWYNE
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4719, CASH, $1465, Court: GR Municipal Court
COOK, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WHEELOCK, DENNIS LEE
Age: 38
Address: PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: