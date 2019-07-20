Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SMITH, FLOYD ALLEN

Age: 57

Address: LANTRY, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #4722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VENSOR, TOMMY GENE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court



OSBORNE, TYSON DELOY

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORROW, MIRANDA MAE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-07-19

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AMMONS, ANTONIO DEWYNE

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4719, CASH, $1465, Court: GR Municipal Court



COOK, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2019-07-19

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



WHEELOCK, DENNIS LEE

Age: 38

Address: PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

