Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

ALAVREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL CHRISTINA

Age: 44 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-07-19 
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-17 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HALL, STEPHEN LEE

Age: 32 
Address: SHERIDAN, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Feeling Lucky? Come Roll the Dice at the MHSC Foundation Casino Night

Feeling Lucky? Come Roll the Dice at the MHSC Foundation Casino Night

Former GR Main Street Director Arrested for Two Counts Felony Theft

Former GR Main Street Director Arrested for Two Counts Felony Theft

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 19

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 19

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Reliance

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Reliance