Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
ALAVREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL CHRISTINA
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-07-19
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL, STEPHEN LEE
Age: 32
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.