Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

ALAVREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL CHRISTINA

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-07-19

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, STEPHEN LEE

Age: 32

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.