Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 21

CALVILLO RUIZ, RENE

Age: 30

Address: SAN ANTONIO, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4726, SURETY OR CASH, $1905, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 31 to 40 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #4726, SURETY OR CASH, $1905, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4726, SURETY OR CASH, $1905, Court: RS Municipal Court



OGDEN, KYLE LEE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Imprisonment Status: PENDING, Bond: #4725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #4725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COFFEY, HEATHER PAULINE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4723, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4723, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



