Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BUCHANAN, GLYNNIS ADELE

Age: 35 
Address: MIDVALE, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-19 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

