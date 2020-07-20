Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BUCHANAN, GLYNNIS ADELE

Age: 35

Address: MIDVALE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #6624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



