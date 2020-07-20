Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BUCHANAN, GLYNNIS ADELE
Age: 35
Address: MIDVALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: