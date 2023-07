Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

DEAL, RANDY

Age: 44

Address: TUBA CITY, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs Status: , Bond: #11356, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



YOUNG, JUSTON MICHAEL

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11355, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, GARY WILSON

Age: 41

Address: DAYTON, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-07-20

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11353, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11353, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11353, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11353, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #11353, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11353, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUNTER, ANDREAS DUVAL

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-20

Released: 2023-07-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11352, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11352, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.