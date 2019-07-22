Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
2.9K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SURINE, FRANKLIN L

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-21 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court

KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-21 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR

Age: 40 
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking: 2019-07-21 
Released: 2019-07-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Flashing Signals – Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR