Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SURINE, FRANKLIN L
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR
Age: 40
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking: 2019-07-21
Released: 2019-07-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
