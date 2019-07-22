Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SURINE, FRANKLIN L

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court



KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #4728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR

Age: 40

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking: 2019-07-21

Released: 2019-07-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4727, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: