Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Limitations on Backing – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-21
Released: 2020-07-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6631, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE
Age: 22
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-07-21
Released: 2020-07-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: