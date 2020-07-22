Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Limitations on Backing – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-21

Released: 2020-07-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6631, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE

Age: 22

Address: SANDY, UT

Booking: 2020-07-21

Released: 2020-07-21

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



