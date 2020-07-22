Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY

Age: 34 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-21 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Limitations on Backing – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY

Age: 19 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-21 
Released: 2020-07-21 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6631, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE

Age: 22 
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-07-21 
Released: 2020-07-21 
Type: SENTENCED 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

