Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
HILER, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11362, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KUNZ, DALTON MARK
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11361, CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA, GILBERT
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-07-21
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
SHAY, WILLIAM EVERETT
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-07-21
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
CROSLAND, BENJAMIN LEE
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11360, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11359, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OCONNELL, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age: 31
Booking: 2023-07-21
Released: 2023-07-21
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11357, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.