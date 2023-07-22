Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HILER, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11362, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11361, CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, GILBERT

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-07-21

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



SHAY, WILLIAM EVERETT

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-07-21

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



CROSLAND, BENJAMIN LEE

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11360, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11359, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OCONNELL, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 31

Booking: 2023-07-21

Released: 2023-07-21

Type: NWS HOLD

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11357, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.