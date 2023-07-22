Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HILER, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-22 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11362, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 26 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-22 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11361, CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARCIA, GILBERT

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-07-21 
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

SHAY, WILLIAM EVERETT

Age: 54 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-07-21 
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23 
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

CROSLAND, BENJAMIN LEE

Age: 44 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-21 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11360, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-21 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11359, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

OCONNELL, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 31
Booking: 2023-07-21 
Released: 2023-07-21 
Type: NWS HOLD 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11357, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

