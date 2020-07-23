Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GATLIN, CHRYSOCOLLA BEATRICE

Age: 26

Address: MEMPHIS, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #6638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #6638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE TAMAR

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



