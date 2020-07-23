Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
GATLIN, CHRYSOCOLLA BEATRICE
Age: 26
Address: MEMPHIS, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: , Bond: #6638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: , Bond: #6638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE TAMAR
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
