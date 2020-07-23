Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 23

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GATLIN, CHRYSOCOLLA BEATRICE

Age: 26 
Address: MEMPHIS, TN 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-23 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #6638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #6638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE TAMAR

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-22 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

