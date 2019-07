Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

CONERLY, HUEY BENSON

Age: 43

Address: SAN ANTONIO, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GEORGE, KELIN RANDALL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STRANDWITZ, LYNN THERASE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4734, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KATTAN, AMBERLEE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBY, HOPE SHANNA

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



DOROTHY, SHEALENE KELLIE

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-22

Released: 2019-07-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #4730, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court



