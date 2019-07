Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

YANG, CHOVAPAO

Age: 52

Address: WAVSAU, WI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: #4738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHILLER, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age: 54

Address: DALLAS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tk/Veh(>39k Lbs) Exceed 70 Mph Prmry/Scndry Hwy(6+ Mph) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NILSON, SHAWNA RAE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-07-23

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCKELVEY, BARBARA ANN

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-23

Released: 2019-07-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: OR’D, Bond: #4736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



