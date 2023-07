Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 33

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALVATIERRA RODRIGUEZ, ANDRES

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41

Address: MEETEETSE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #11366, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MUNIZ, GEORGE STEPHEN

Age: 71

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-07-23

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.