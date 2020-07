Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2020-07-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6643, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



WAMSLEY, CAMILA LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YARNELL, VICTORIA E

Age: 23

Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 3 counts Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #6646, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, COLLIN ANTHONY

Age: 25

Address: MILTON, GA

Booking: 2020-07-23

Released: 2020-07-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6639, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



STOCKS, KEEGAN RAY

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-23

Released: 2020-07-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6641, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Breach of Peace (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6640, CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6640, CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6640, CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



