Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
FARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-24
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
RAWSON, BRUCE ALLEN
Age: 57
Address: DEER PARK, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
