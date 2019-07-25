Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age: 59

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-07-24

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



RAWSON, BRUCE ALLEN

Age: 57

Address: DEER PARK, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #4739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #4739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



