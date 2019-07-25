Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age: 59 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-24 
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

RAWSON, BRUCE ALLEN

Age: 57 
Address: DEER PARK, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-24 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

