Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BURKE WEILEP, KELSEY CLEONE

Age: 31

Address: COLVILLE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6654, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SAMSEL, JOHN WYLANTA

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



WILSON, ALYCIA KAY

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COTTRELL, BROOKE LINN DAWN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Stalking – Violation of Probation/Parole/Bail (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



HART, KNEESHA REENE

Age: 24

Address: LUSK, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-07-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



PETERSON, BERNHARDT HENRY

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-24

Released: 2020-07-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #6649, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6649, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6649, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIAZ, STELLA LUZ

Age: 38

Address: FONTANA, CA

Booking: 2020-07-24

Released: 2020-07-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6648, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Reckless Driving Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6648, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6648, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



RODRIGUEZ, BRITNEY MARIE

Age: 20

Address: POPLAR GROVE, IL

Booking: 2020-07-24

Released: 2020-07-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 65 Mph On Prmry/Scndry Hwy (6+ Mph Over) (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



