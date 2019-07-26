Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 26

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
1.0K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL

Age: 25 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-07-25 
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MADSEN, KENNETH

Age: 61 
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-25 
Arresting Agency: NWS

BURNHAM, SCOTT REDD

Age: 63 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-25 
Released: 2019-07-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Assault (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4741, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

