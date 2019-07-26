Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-07-25
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MADSEN, KENNETH
Age: 61
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-25
Arresting Agency: NWS
BURNHAM, SCOTT REDD
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-25
Released: 2019-07-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Assault (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4741, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: