Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #4743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-07-25

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MADSEN, KENNETH

Age: 61

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-25

Arresting Agency: NWS

BURNHAM, SCOTT REDD

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-25

Released: 2019-07-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Assault (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4741, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



