Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

KRENTZ, DARIAN PAIGE

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-26 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11380, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11380, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11380, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #11380, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RODRIGUEZ, LUCAS JACOB

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-07-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



VIGIL, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-07-25

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



PENROD, LANDON LEE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-07-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



COOK, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11378, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11377, CASH, $1150, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11379, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FINLEY, JAMISON DANIEL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-07-25

Arresting Agency: SUBS

Charges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER





MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-07-25

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #11375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ST. HELEN, ABEL ELIJA

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-25

Released: 2023-07-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11374, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: #11374, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #11374, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.