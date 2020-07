Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PENBERTHY, LAURA KAY

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6658, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEGARRETA, JESSE MICHAEL

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6656, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHLAPPI, JACOB LAWRENCE

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6657, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



COLON, MARQUIS DAMARION

Age: 18

Address: LAYTON, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #6655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: