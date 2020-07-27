Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VAUGHN, DEBORAH

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6660, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

MCCANDLESS, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age: 61 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-26 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

