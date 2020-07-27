Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
VAUGHN, DEBORAH
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6660, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCCANDLESS, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: