Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VAUGHN, DEBORAH

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #6660, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCCANDLESS, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: