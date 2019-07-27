Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BARRIENTOS SECENA, JOSE ADAN

Age: 21 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ONTIVEROS, CANDY LYNN

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SPENCER, DAVID HENRY

Age: 34 
Address: MIDVALE, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-26
Arresting Agency: NWS

ANDRADE, CRISTIAN

Age: 20 
Address: PARACHUTE, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-26 
Arresting Agency: NWS

CUMMINGS, CARLTON J

Age: 24 
Address: LEHI, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-26 
Arresting Agency: NWS

TROSPER, ELIZABETH NOME

Age: 55 
Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-26 
Arresting Agency: NWS

MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 30 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-07-26 
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NIEMIEC, MERCEDES ALEXIS

Age: 26 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-26 
Released: 2019-07-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4744, CASH, $320, Court: GR Municipal Court

