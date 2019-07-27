Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BARRIENTOS SECENA, JOSE ADAN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ONTIVEROS, CANDY LYNN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SPENCER, DAVID HENRY

Age: 34

Address: MIDVALE, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-26

Arresting Agency: NWS

ANDRADE, CRISTIAN

Age: 20

Address: PARACHUTE, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-26

Arresting Agency: NWS

CUMMINGS, CARLTON J

Age: 24

Address: LEHI, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-26

Arresting Agency: NWS

TROSPER, ELIZABETH NOME

Age: 55

Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-26

Arresting Agency: NWS

MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-07-26

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIEMIEC, MERCEDES ALEXIS

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-26

Released: 2019-07-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4744, CASH, $320, Court: GR Municipal Court



