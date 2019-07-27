Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BARRIENTOS SECENA, JOSE ADAN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4746, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ONTIVEROS, CANDY LYNN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SPENCER, DAVID HENRY
Age: 34
Address: MIDVALE, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
ANDRADE, CRISTIAN
Age: 20
Address: PARACHUTE, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
CUMMINGS, CARLTON J
Age: 24
Address: LEHI, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
TROSPER, ELIZABETH NOME
Age: 55
Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-07-26
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIEMIEC, MERCEDES ALEXIS
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-26
Released: 2019-07-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4744, CASH, $320, Court: GR Municipal Court
