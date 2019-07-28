Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BOTELLO, OSCAR J
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OGDEN, KYLE LEE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOKES, AMANDA ADA
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
