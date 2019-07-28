Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOTELLO, OSCAR J

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #4749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OGDEN, KYLE LEE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOKES, AMANDA ADA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



