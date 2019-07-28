Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOTELLO, OSCAR J

Age: 40 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-28 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

OGDEN, KYLE LEE

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STOKES, AMANDA ADA

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

