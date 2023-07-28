Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
FRITZEL, STEVEN JOHN
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11384, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2023-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11383, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.