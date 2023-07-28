Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

FRITZEL, STEVEN JOHN

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11384, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN

Age: 44 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC 
Booking Date: 2023-07-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11383, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-07-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

