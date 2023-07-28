Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

FRITZEL, STEVEN JOHN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11384, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC

Booking Date: 2023-07-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11383, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-07-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.