Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ENNIMORE, AARON MATTHEW

Age: 43

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAATINEN, KATRINA MARIE

Age: 34

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #4756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GROSS, DENNIS JAY

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4752, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4752, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #4752, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court



SARCLETTI, STEFANE DEE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-28

Released: 2019-07-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4751, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4751, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAIER, RICHARD KEITH

Age: 45

Address: MISSOULA, MT

Booking: 2019-07-28

Released: 2019-07-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Fraud by Check – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4755, CASH, $250, Court: OTHER



MACARTHUR, BRENNAN WOOD

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-28

Released: 2019-07-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #4753, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: