Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORGAN, JAMES THOMAS

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6664, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



TATUM, TAMARA

Age: 62

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-07-28

Released: 2020-07-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6663, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: