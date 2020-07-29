Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MORGAN, JAMES THOMAS
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6664, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
TATUM, TAMARA
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-07-28
Released: 2020-07-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6663, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: