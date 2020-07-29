Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORGAN, JAMES THOMAS

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6664, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

TATUM, TAMARA 

Age: 62 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-07-28 
Released: 2020-07-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6663, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

