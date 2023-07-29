Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES
Age: 30
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11387, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
METCALF, APRIL RUBY ROSE
Age: 23
Address: JEFFREY CITY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11386, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
CAMPBELL, SHAYLIE KAYE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-07-28
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
GIBSON, AUSTIN LLOYD
Age: 29
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2023-07-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11385, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.