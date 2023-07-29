Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES

Age: 30

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11387, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



METCALF, APRIL RUBY ROSE

Age: 23

Address: JEFFREY CITY, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11386, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



CAMPBELL, SHAYLIE KAYE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-07-28

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



GIBSON, AUSTIN LLOYD

Age: 29

Address: JAMESTOWN, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-07-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11385, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



