Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES

Age: 30 
Address: EDEN, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-29 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11387, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

METCALF, APRIL RUBY ROSE

Age: 23 
Address: JEFFREY CITY, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-28 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11386, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

CAMPBELL, SHAYLIE KAYE

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-07-28 
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-31 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

GIBSON, AUSTIN LLOYD

Age: 29 
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP 
Booking Date: 2023-07-28 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11385, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

