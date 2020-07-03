Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
EVERLY, BRIAN SHANE
Age: 26
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6553, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
VIGIL, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-07-02
Released: 2020-07-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6554, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
