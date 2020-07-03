Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 3

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

EVERLY, BRIAN SHANE

Age: 26 
Address: GILLETTE, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6553, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

VIGIL, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 37 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-07-02 
Released: 2020-07-03 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6554, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

