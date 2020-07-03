Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

EVERLY, BRIAN SHANE

Age: 26

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6553, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



VIGIL, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-07-02

Released: 2020-07-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6554, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



