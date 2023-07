Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11264, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11265, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



SKILES, STEWART WAYNE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #11263, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – No More Than One Status: PENDING, Bond: #11263, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEHMAN, JOHN WAYNE

Age: 56

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11266, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ, JESUS

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11262, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALL, KALEB MISHA

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.