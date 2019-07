Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ESPINO, JENNIFER ANNETTE

Age: 36

Address: FREMMONT, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COSTA, GEORGE J

Age: 57

Address: MARTINEZ, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



SMITH, EVELYN

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, BOBBY EVAN

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



