Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

AGUILAR, CRISTIAN VALTASAR

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THORNOCK, TODD M

Age: 58

Address: PERRY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #11395, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11395, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Stalking -Conduct That Haresses Another Person Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #11392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIX, ROBERT HENRI

Age: 64

Address: SPOKANE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11391, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCCARTNEY, NATHANIEL PAUL

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11388, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11390, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.