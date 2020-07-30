Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WRIGHT, WILLIAM LEE
Age: 44
Address: WARNER, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6671, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6670, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CAMMAROTA, LAURA LYNNE
Age: 57
Address: SHOW LOW, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6667, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAHL, DERIK LEE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6666, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court
COLINA MARESMA, LIOSMEL
Age: 31
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking: 2020-07-29
Released: 2020-07-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6665, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
