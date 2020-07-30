Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WRIGHT, WILLIAM LEE

Age: 44

Address: WARNER, OK

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6671, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6670, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMMAROTA, LAURA LYNNE

Age: 57

Address: SHOW LOW, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6667, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



DAHL, DERIK LEE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6666, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court



COLINA MARESMA, LIOSMEL

Age: 31

Address: MIAMI, FL

Booking: 2020-07-29

Released: 2020-07-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6665, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: