Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WRIGHT, WILLIAM LEE

Age: 44 
Address: WARNER, OK 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6671, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT

Age: 25 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6670, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CAMMAROTA, LAURA LYNNE

Age: 57 
Address: SHOW LOW, AZ 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-29 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6667, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

DAHL, DERIK LEE

Age: 38 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-29 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6666, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court

COLINA MARESMA, LIOSMEL

Age: 31 
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking: 2020-07-29 
Released: 2020-07-29 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6665, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

