Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 31

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
6.0K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GUILFOYLE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 18 
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-31 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, MELQUE

Age: 44 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-31 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court

CHEADLE, JONATHAN TED

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

SIEBRECHT, CLARA TEREASA

Age: 52 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MILLER, ANDREW SCOTT

Age: 23 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GUILLORY, FREDERICK LEONARD

Age: 34 
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-30 
Arresting Agency: NWS

HERDER, JERALD

Age: 36 
Address: RED BLUFFS, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-30 
Arresting Agency: NWS

SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-30 
Released: 2019-07-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4766, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

