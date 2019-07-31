Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GUILFOYLE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 18

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #4768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, MELQUE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court



CHEADLE, JONATHAN TED

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIEBRECHT, CLARA TEREASA

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, ANDREW SCOTT

Age: 23

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUILLORY, FREDERICK LEONARD

Age: 34

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-30

Arresting Agency: NWS

HERDER, JERALD

Age: 36

Address: RED BLUFFS, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-30

Arresting Agency: NWS

SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-30

Released: 2019-07-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4766, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



