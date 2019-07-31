Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GUILFOYLE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age: 18
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, MELQUE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4769, SURETY OR CASH, $1780, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHEADLE, JONATHAN TED
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4767, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
SIEBRECHT, CLARA TEREASA
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4764, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, ANDREW SCOTT
Age: 23
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GUILLORY, FREDERICK LEONARD
Age: 34
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
HERDER, JERALD
Age: 36
Address: RED BLUFFS, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-30
Released: 2019-07-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4766, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
