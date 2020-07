Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBERTSON, HAYLEA KRISLYNN

Age: 19

Address: BILLINGS, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #6679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMOS, BRYAN OLIBERTO

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #6678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUDSON, CARL STEVEN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6676, CASH, $50, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6677, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SLOAN, JOSHUA JAMES

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOVER, DUANE DEAN

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-07-30

Released: 2020-07-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6673, CASH, $410, Court: OTHER



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: